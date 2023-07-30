Fire on Chilliwack’s Little Mountain quickly extinguished

Fire was noticed around dinner time on north side of the mountain

A fire was quickly extinguished on Chilliwack’s Little Mountain Saturday evening.

The fire was called at about 5:15 p.m. and the Chilliwack Fire Department responded with 20 firefighters from three halls. There had been visible smoke rising up the north side of the mountain, according to callers.

The firefighters on scene found the fire about 300 metres up the mountain off of Quarry Road. Andrew Brown, assistant chief at the department, said in a news release that the fire was about three metres by three metres in size, and located in vegetation on the mountain.

They deployed hand lines and hiked up the mountain to contain extinguish the fire. A fire that close to homes and other infrastructure is considered an interface fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be vigilant around vegetation, parks and trails during these extremely dry conditions,” Brown said.

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresBreaking News