Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Fire on Chilliwack’s Little Mountain quickly extinguished

Fire was noticed around dinner time on north side of the mountain

A fire was quickly extinguished on Chilliwack’s Little Mountain Saturday evening.

The fire was called at about 5:15 p.m. and the Chilliwack Fire Department responded with 20 firefighters from three halls. There had been visible smoke rising up the north side of the mountain, according to callers.

The firefighters on scene found the fire about 300 metres up the mountain off of Quarry Road. Andrew Brown, assistant chief at the department, said in a news release that the fire was about three metres by three metres in size, and located in vegetation on the mountain.

They deployed hand lines and hiked up the mountain to contain extinguish the fire. A fire that close to homes and other infrastructure is considered an interface fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be vigilant around vegetation, parks and trails during these extremely dry conditions,” Brown said.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order for parts of Osoyoos, Similkameen as wildfire crosses border
Next story
Abbotsford Smile Cookie campaign sweetens pot for school district initiative

Just Posted

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue/pink, cultured in a laboratory. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)
Long COVID struggles persist, new treatment studies bring hope

Nathan Ngieng has accepted a position as deputy superintendent with the Abbotsford school district. (Submitted photo)
Assistant superintendent takes on higher leadership role with Abbotsford school district

The Abbotsford Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding 52-year-old Lizann Hirsche, who was reported missing on July 30. /Abbotsford Police Photo
Abbotsford Police Department searches for missing 52-year-old woman

WestJet has increased routes from Abbotsford to Mexico for the winter.
WestJet expands winter routes from Abbotsford to Mexico