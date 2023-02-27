Crews were on scene for a fire on Tessaro Crescent in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26). (Photo submitted by Josh Rousseu)

Crews were on scene for a fire on Tessaro Crescent in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26). (Photo submitted by Josh Rousseu)

Fire in Abbotsford sends four people to hospital

Blaze occurred Sunday afternoon on Tessaro Crescent

Four people were taken to hospital following a fire Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26) in Abbotsford.

The residential structure fire took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Tessaro Crescent, just off Old Yale Road in central Abbotsford.

A city spokesperson said, when crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service arrived, the main floor was fully engulfed in flames.

No further information was available, including the condition of the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ALSO SEE: Fire damages bakery and clothing store in downtown Abbotsford


Emergency callsfire

