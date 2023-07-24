Chilliwack fire crews battle house fire on Young Road

Occupants got out, BC Hydro, Fortis BC on-scene to turn off utilities

Firefighters were battling a house fire on Young Road near Riverside Drive Monday (July 24) morning.

It is believed to have started in a back bedroom at about 10:30 a.m.

All occupants, including four adults and one child, were reported out of the house.

By 10:45 a.m. it was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze with heavy smoke and flames showing.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance were on-scene as well, as BC Hydro and Fortis BC were en route to turn off utilities.

Electrical power to the house was disconnected. The fire was reported extinguished at 11:31 a.m.

RELATED: Young Road resto gutted by fire

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of Chilliwackfire