Chilliwack fire crews battle house fire on Young Road

Firefighters were battling a house fire on Young Road near Riverside Drive Monday (July 24) morning.
It is believed to have started in a back bedroom at about 10:30 a.m.
All occupants, including four adults and one child, were reported out of the house.
By 10:45 a.m. it was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze with heavy smoke and flames showing.
RCMP, B.C. Ambulance were on-scene as well, as BC Hydro and Fortis BC were en route to turn off utilities.
Electrical power to the house was disconnected. The fire was reported extinguished at 11:31 a.m.
