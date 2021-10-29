6 injured, 2 in critical condition following fiery multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is calling the crash on the Coquihalla, south of Merritt near Coldwater Road, a ”significant motor vehicle incident” which involved several vehicles.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene alongside five paramedic ground crews, police and firefighters.

There are reports of at least three vehicles involved, including a transport truck.

According to BCEHS, there are six patients in need of care, with two needing to be airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

“Four patients were in serious condition and transported by ground ambulance to hospital,” said Shannon Miller with BCEHS.

Highway 5 remains closed with DriveBC updating the road condition at 3:30 p.m.

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

