The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix

BC Ferries calls press conference to advise of Coastal Renaissance’s problems

UPDATE: A Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry could be out of service for weeks.

BC Ferries called a press conference Thursday, Aug. 17, to advise that the Coastal Renaissance vessel’s mechanical problems won’t be a quick fix.

More to come.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Engine troubles have led to a number of ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen today.

In a service notice, BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ferries departing Duke Point ferry terminal and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen terminal on Thursday, Aug. 17, have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulties with the Coastal Renaissance vessel.

All other sailings are anticipated to depart as scheduled, said BC Ferries, and it is working to rectify the situation.

Customers with reservations will be contacted about the cancellations and if space is available they will be added to sailings later in the day.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said more updates will be provided when information becomes available.

Meanwhile, crew shortages have caused sailing cancellations on the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route and the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Eby says BC Ferries weekend performance ‘not acceptable’


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.

BCFerries

No One Else Covers Abbotsford Like The Abbotsford News

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news. Join our community and receive daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Building walls: B.C. Indigenous youth reclaiming clam harvest heritage
Next story
Abbotsford officers help save man after serious self-inflicted injury

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Chilliwack RCMP were at a home on Watson Road in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 for a search warrant. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero