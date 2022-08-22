Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen speaks with a home owner after making a green housing announcement in an Ottawa neighborhood on Friday, June 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen speaks with a home owner after making a green housing announcement in an Ottawa neighborhood on Friday, June 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over ‘reprehensible and vile’ tweets

Project which received $133,000 from the Heritage Department has been suspended.

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over “reprehensible and vile” tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.

Hussen says the project helmed by the Community Media Advocacy Centre — which received $133,000 from the Heritage Department — has been suspended.

The move follows reporting by The Canadian Press on tweets sent by Laith Marouf, a senior consultant on the project to build an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasting.

Hussen described the tweets as “antisemitic” and called on the centre to explain how they hired Marouf and how they plan on rectifying the situation.

Marouf’s lawyer draws a distinction between his client’s tweets about people he calls “Jewish white supremacists” and Jews in general, saying Marouf harbours no animus toward the Jewish faith as a collective group.

The centre’s project received funding from the Heritage Department’s anti-racism action program and the diversity minister was quoted alongside Marouf in a news release about its launch last year.

A screenshot of one of Marouf’s tweets reads, “You know all those loud mouthed bags of human feces, aka the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low voiced bitches of thier (sic) Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.”

RELATED: Feds probe ‘disturbing’ tweets by consultant on government-funded anti-racism project

Federal Politicsracism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Chilliwack RCMP at Chilliwack Post Office after report of suspicious package. (RCMP)
BREAKING: Suspicious package to be probed by haz-mat experts at Chilliwack post office

Several routes are being reintroduced and trip time changes are being improved for BC Transit routes in Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Mission starting on Sept. 4. (File photo)
Bus routes being reintroduced for fall in Abbotsford and Mission

The IIOC of BC is investigating a crash involving the APD in Abbotsford on Aug. 7. (Facebook photo)
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

The AbbotsfordFIRST slate announces their new candidates for the 2022 municipal election on Wednesday (Aug. 24). (Instagram photo)
AbbotsfordFIRST announcing new slate members