Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government posts $70.1B deficit for April-to-December period

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $70.1 billion for the April-to-December period of its 2021-22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $248.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were $322.0 billion for the nine-month period, down from $428.9 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased to $278.3 billion, up from $207.7 billion in the 2020-21 period.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $7.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. students protest school district’s sexual violence policy
Next story
Group involved in Ottawa protest forges ahead with Emergencies Act injunction hearing

Just Posted

Former Abbotsford resident Curtis Nikkel, wife Liza, and kids Daniel and Diana have fled their home in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine to travel to neighbouring Moldova. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford man flees Ukraine with wife and 2 kids

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Hells Angels member dies while serving time in Abbotsford

Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora is the guest speaker at the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 10 in Abbotsford.
Nira Arora guest speaker at Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

One of two men who were arrested in January 2020 after the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Abbotsford, and who were linked to 16 other Lower Mainland robberies, is back in police custody after an incident on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Abbotsford. Justin Walsh had been released from prison less than a month previously. (File photo)
Robber arrested in Abbotsford less than one month after release from prison