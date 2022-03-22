The shooting occurred in a residence within the 3500 Block of Latimer Street. Google Street image.

The shooting occurred in a residence within the 3500 Block of Latimer Street. Google Street image.

Fatal shooting in west Abbotsford home

IHIT investigating after 41-year-old killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in Abbotsford, following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man.

According to a tweet posted just before 1 a.m. Tuesday (March 22), the incident happened in the 3500-block of Latimer Street; a residential area near Robert Bateman Secondary School and McKee Park.

The investigation is in its early stages, however, police say there is “no information to suggest the public is at risk.”

More to come…

abbotsfordHomicide

Previous story
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

Just Posted

Helen Mobach of Abbotsford has translated from Dutch into English the story of her husband’s family during the Second World War. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford woman translates Dutch book about husband’s family during World War Two

The shooting occurred in a residence within the 3500 Block of Latimer Street. Google Street image.
Fatal shooting in west Abbotsford home

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets a new provincial record in his age group and weight class for the snatch during the BCWA’s event on Saturday (March 19). (Rob Wilton photo)
Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets masters weightlifting record