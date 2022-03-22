Fatal shooting in west Abbotsford home

The shooting occurred in a residence within the 3500 Block of Latimer Street. Google Street image.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in Abbotsford, following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man.

According to a tweet posted just before 1 a.m. Tuesday (March 22), the incident happened in the 3500-block of Latimer Street; a residential area near Robert Bateman Secondary School and McKee Park.

Abbotsford Police are Investigating a Homicide at a residence within the 3500 block of Latimer Street. The victim is a 41-year-old-male. Investigators are in the early stages. No information to suggest the public is at risk. IHIT has been called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/0lYwkumSt0 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 22, 2022

The investigation is in its early stages, however, police say there is “no information to suggest the public is at risk.”

