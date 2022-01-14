Langley RCMP responded to a dump truck crash on Friday morning. (File image)

Fatal medical emergency causes dump truck crash in Aldergrove

Truck went into ditch off 16th Avenue, road closed

A dump truck crashed in Aldergrove after the driver suffered a medical event on Thursday morning.

Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy said police got the call at about 6:30 a.m. about the vehicle off the road, and found the driver had unfortunately not survived his medical emergency.

The vehicle left the road off 16th Avenue, east of 264th Street, and went into the ditch. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in the closure of 16th between 264th and 272nd Streets.

Police would not release the name of the driver, pending notification of his family.

