Fast Air landing soon at Abbotsford International Airport

Fast Air is landing soon at the Abbotsford International Airport.

The business aviation company’s new executive hangar complex is set to be operational at YXX in the next 60 days, with more expansion and services coming later in 2023.

Fast Air held an open house event on Thursday (Sept. 8), with over 175 members of the local business community in attendance to showcase their corporate jet services that will be available for those in the regional business community. The hangar will offer fractional ownership for businesses.

Phase One of the facility includes a 2,500 square foot lobby with views of Mount Baker, a board room, private parking and a 15,000 square foot aircraft storage hangar suited for business jets and private charter service.

Phase Two features the addition of a 40,000 square foot hangar facility for larger cabin business aircrafts.

Fast Air will also offer charters from Abbotsford to a number of cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Washington State, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.

Fast Air’s business development manager Dan Rutherford told The News that it was a great launch event.

“The response from the business community completely exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We also can’t say enough about the the community and the way that those at YXX have welcomed us.”

Rutherford noted that he believes YXX has tremendous potential and the airport’s importance regionally will continue to grow in the coming years.

“Abbotsford International Airport offers low traffic congestion in the air and on the ground and lower operation costs,” he stated in an earlier press release. “This is an exciting project for us as and we believe there is tremendous potential at YXX for business aviation and executive air charter services. This type of facility will provide the level of services that businesses have come to expect. The project fits our areas of expertise as a manager of aircraft and facilities.”

The announcement for the plans to create the executive hangar complex were initially announced on Sept. 14, 2020.

“This project will provide an exciting new link to Canada’s $12.1 billion business aviation sector and we anticipate accelerated growth as a result,” Mayor Henry Braun stated at the time. “This project reflects the tremendous confidence Fast Air has in our community and the growing regional economy. The project will attract development to our city that builds value, creates jobs, and continues to drive economic growth.”

Fast Air, based in Winnipeg, began as a business aviation company in 1995 and has since grown to provide a full range of aircraft services including sales, avionics, maintenance, aircraft management and charter services.

For more information, visit flyfastair.com.

