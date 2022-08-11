Facebook photo.

Family makes plea to public to watch for man missing in Fraser River in Mission

Ravi Mann, 26, went into water beneath Mission Bridge the morning of Aug. 8

A family is making a plea to the public to be on the lookout around the Fraser River for a man who went missing on Monday morning.

Ravi Mann, 26, went into the water beneath the Mission Bridge on Aug. 8 around 10 a.m., sister in-law Puneet Mann said on social media.

A search and rescue team searched for six hours that day, but no recovery was made, Puneet said.

“Please share and spread the word in any way possible,” she said.

Ravi was wearing a black T-shirt that day and is six-feet-tall. Anyone who is on the water sees something is being asked to call 778-344-5125, or 604-621-1341. Alternatively, they can call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161.

If you feel like you are in crisis, please call the Crisis Centre BC hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

