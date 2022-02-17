Family grateful for community support after tragic accident at Vancouver Island water park

Sophia Taylor suffered major brain injuries and a fractured skull after falling nearly 20 feet at the Transfer Beach water park in Ladysmith on Feb. 12. (Go Fund Me photo)

A mother has started a Go Fund Me page to help with medical expenses and an uncertain future after her daughter fell 20 feet onto concrete at a Vancouver Island water park.

Selinia Taylor wrote on the page that her daughter, Sophia, suffered major injuries to her brain and a fractured skull after falling at the Transfer Beach waterpark in Ladysmith on Feb 12.

“We still don’t know what her recovery will look like as of yet,” she wrote. “Sophia is unable to speak, open her eyes, and barely recognizes our voices.” Time will tell the extent of the damage and what long-term limitations she may face,” Taylor said.

Taylor said her husband has taken a leave of absence from work to be with her and Sophia in the hospital and likely will be off to assist with Sophia’s recovery and look after the children. Sophia has two brothers and a sister.

Taylor added she does not know how long the family will have to stay in the hospital or what recovery will look like after. Part of the funds will assist them if they need accommodations in their home to ensure Sophia’s safety.

“With my husband off work to help with the family, we are unsure of how we may be able to accomplish this,” Taylor wrote on the Go Fund Me, which was started on Tuesday (Feb. 15.)

“I do not want you to feel pressured into donating any money for her, anything will help our little girl. If you can’t, please pass along the message and keep our girl in your thoughts and prayers.”

The page has raised more than $23,000 as of Thursday morning, with a goal set to $100,000.

“[I] Just wanted to post a huge thank you to everyone who’s sending their prayers and well wishes,” Taylor wrote on Facebook. “We read every comment, we feel your love and prayers. We appreciate them more than you’ll ever know and we thank you for being here for/with us in the most difficult time of our lives. We love you!”

