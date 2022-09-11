BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

The 24,000-hectare Battleship Mountain Wildfire is burning dangerously close to Hudson’s Hope

Residents of a thousand-person town in northeastern B.C. have been told to get up and go, as a 24,000-hectare wildfire creeps closer.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire was first discovered on Aug. 30 and is estimated to be burning about 50 kilometres from the town of Hudson’s Hope.

The district initially issued an evacuation order for a small selection of properties on Sept. 3, but on Saturday (Sept. 10) expanded that order to cover the entire municipality. Further evacuation orders have also been issued in rural areas surrounding the town, in the Peace River Regional District.

Residents have been told to gather their personal belongings and leave immediately. A reception centre and emergency support services are available about an hour’s drive away in Fort St. John.

BC Wildfire Service says crews will be working Sunday to implement a structure protection plan in Hudson’s Hope.

It says higher temperatures throughout the weekend will likely increase behaviour on the already out of control fire.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

Just Posted

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. is contributing to an air quality advisory throughout the Lower Mainland Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

Highway 1 eastbound through Hope is closed Sunday (Sept. 11) as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire continues to grow. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Highway 1 eastbound closed as Flood Falls Trail wildfire grows to 458 hectares

Jacqui Brown posted this image to Facebook Saturday about 5 p.m.
UPDATE: Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope grows to 271 hectares

Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford was killed in 2017, and her body was found in Mission.
Man, 67, charged with 2017 murder of Abbotsford woman in Mission