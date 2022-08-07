Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

The fire has been burning since July 14

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton remains active and burning in rocky terrain ground crews can’t access.

The Stein valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries.

Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable.

The fire has been burning for more than three weeks now, first discovered on July 14, and is estamated at 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts in Blue Sky Country have been lifted.

READ MORE: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

READ MORE: No structure damage overnight as crews continue to battle Keremeos Creek wildfire

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLytton

Previous story
Langley city mayor claims bullying and harassment by other council members
Next story
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

Just Posted

Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) gathered for the Summer Faire event, hosted by the local branch called the Shire of Lionsdale, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Atchelitz Hall in Chilliwack. The event featured archery, thrown weapons, rapier fighting, armoured combat and the Bardic arts. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Re-creating the past as folks step back 100s of years with Summer Faire in Chilliwack

(RCMP cruiser)
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after motorcycle and pickup truck collide on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Shelley Wojcik (foreground) plays Donna in Secondary Characters’ production of Mamma Mia! which is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Aug. 11 to 21. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
ABBA-themed musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ coming to Chilliwack stage

Abbotsford families can apply for a little help with back-to-school costs, but the deadline is nearing. (Unsplash)
Abbotsford school district and partners fill backpacks and cupboards for back to school