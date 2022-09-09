A map provided by the Fraser Valley Regional District shows the area in Hope that is under evacuation alert. (FVRD)

Evacuation alert issued for some properties near wildfire in Hope

Evacuation order sent out via Alertable app through the Fraser Valley Regional District

An evacuation alert has been issued for a portion of Hope Friday evening.

A fire has been burning close to the neighbourhood of Silver Creek since Thursday night. Crews are working on the ground and using helicopters to battle the blaze, but it’s on a extremely steep slope of a mountainside. It is estimated to be about 50 hectares.

The evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 9 via the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Click here to read the alert and view a map of the evacuated area. The description of the area has not been updated on the BC Wildfire Service website at this time.

Watch for updates.

