Environmental Mind Grind returns for Abbotsford and Mission high schools

Students in the March 2020 Environmental Mind Grind, which was held at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre before COVID-19 restrictions were put into place. This year returns to an in-person event after being held virtually in 2021. (Submitted photo)

Registration is open until April 8 for the 2022 Environmental Mind Grind competition for high school students.

The contest is hosted by the Abbotsford Mission Recycling program and takes place April 20 at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

The event features teams from Abbotsford and Mission high schools competing against each other in an academic trivia-based competition.

The questions are focused on environmental awareness, which the students prepare for by reviewing material in the contest study guide.

RELATED: Environmental Mind Grind goes virtual for first time

“We’re excited to return to an in-person event after going virtual last year,” said Emily Chabot, the recycling education coordinator. “Parents and the public are welcome to watch the event and learn more about topics like waste, energy conservation and air quality.”

First prize is $1,500 towards an environmental initiative at the winning team’s school. Over the past few years, Mission Senior Secondary has used their combined winnings to install four water bottle refill stations within the school and purchase compost collection containers.

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program is part of Archway Community Services and offers an extensive public awareness program, which includes school and community education.

Visit AbbotsfordMissionRecycling.ca to register a team.

ContestsEnvironmentRecycling