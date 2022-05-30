There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

Conditions may not improve until noon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding dense fog at the Coquihalla Summit this morning.

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, and the fog’s forecasted to hang around for another two hours, according to the statement; conditions may not improve until noon.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Previous story
IHIT identifies Burnaby teen as victim found in Surrey park

Just Posted

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Unregistered massage therapist in Chilliwack charged with sex offences

Numerous convicted or credibly accused pedophiles are former students of the Seminary of Christ the King, according to the plaintiffs. Google Street View image.
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at Mission priest school in 1970s

Pianist Jane Hayes is the featured soloist on June 5 in Abbotsford at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season.
Fraser Valley Symphony showcases Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky