Environment Canada: 50 to 70 mm of rain to fall on Lower Mainland by evening

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads

Lower Mainlanders can expect to be hit with 50 to 70 millimetres of rain before it tapers off by this evening, according to a rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

The heavy rain is the result of a moisture-laden weather system spreading across B.C.’s south coast, including the central, North Shore and Northeast areas of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Greater Victoria, and East Vancouver Island, Duncan to Nanaimo.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada’s warning says.

The rains will ease into showers in the Fraser Valley overnight.

