Environment Canada: 50 to 70 mm of rain to fall on Lower Mainland by evening

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads

There is a rainfall warning for Wednesday morning across most of Metro Vancouver.

Lower Mainlanders can expect to be hit with 50 to 70 millimetres of rain before it tapers off by this evening, according to a rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

The heavy rain is the result of a moisture-laden weather system spreading across B.C.’s south coast, including the central, North Shore and Northeast areas of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Greater Victoria, and East Vancouver Island, Duncan to Nanaimo.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada’s warning says.

The rains will ease into showers in the Fraser Valley overnight.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland

Previous story
Lytton man goes home eight months after fire ravages village

Just Posted

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

There is a rainfall warning for Wednesday morning across most of Metro Vancouver.
Environment Canada: 50 to 70 mm of rain to fall on Lower Mainland by evening

Recovering addict Mike Kappeler just released the first episode in his TV series called Recovery Life which focuses on the positive side of recovery in an addict’s or alcoholic’s life. He is seen here in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Former Chilliwack addict releases first ‘Recovery Life’ TV episode

Members with the Soroptimist International Club of Chilliwack speak with Chilliwack Secondary students as part of the Dream It, Be It program at the school on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Soroptimist club helps teen girls achieve career goals with ‘Dream It, Be It’