A pilot and his plane that landed in a farmer’s field on Prairie Central Road near Highway 1 in Chilliwack in the morning of March 4, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Engine trouble forces bush pilot to land small plane in Chilliwack dairy farmer’s field

‘I usually have more time to ask people to land in their field’

Some drivers on Highway 1 through Chilliwack on Friday morning might have been shocked to see a small plane landing in a field close to the highway.

Chilliwack firefighters were dispatched to reports of a plane crash and a possible fire, but it turned out to be neither a fire nor crash.

One witness at the scene from about 400 hundred metres away on Prairie Central Road told The Progress that the man flying the plane was someone he knows, an experienced bush pilot who he figured landed in the field intentionally.

The property owner, who also said she and her husband also know the pilot, told them his plane suddenly lost power and he was forced to touch down on the dairy farm’s field, which is located just south of Highway 1 not far from the Chilliwack Aiport on the north side.

“He said ‘I usually have more time to ask people to land in their field,’” she told The Progress.

The dairy farm owner helped move the plane off the field first towing it with an ATV, before resorting to a farm tractor.

The Progress was unable to speak to the pilot after the incident but is hoping to hear from him to get further details.

Chilliwack firefighters on Highway 1 attend to a pilot and his plane that landed in a farmer’s field on Prairie Central Road mid-morning on March 4, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

