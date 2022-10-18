Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

The Queen of Alberni is having engine troubles, and that means several sailings are cancelled today.
BC Ferries issued a service notice early Tuesday, Oct. 18, advising that the 5:15 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Tsawwassen were being cancelled, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point.
The ferry company noted that the 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point are at risk of cancellation.
BC Ferries said the Queen of Alberni experienced “a mechanical difficulty” with its No. 1 main engine.
“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the service notice added.
For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.
editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter