Emergency response team called in after tenant allegedly assaults and threatens bailiff in Abbotsford

Large police presence was on hand following incident at apartment building

A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a bailiff on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an Abbotsford apartment building. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

A heavy police presence was on scene Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an apartment building in Abbotsford after a tenant who was being evicted allegedly assaulted and threatened a bailiff.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called at about 10 a.m. after a bailiff had shown up to evict a tenant from the building in the area of Marshall and McCallum roads.

Walker said the tenant alleged that he had a gun, and the bailiff left the suite, but the tenant remained.

Walker said the suite was contained, and some of the neighbouring units were evacuated as the emergency response team attempted to get the suspect to leave the residence.

The man left the suite and was arrested at about 1:20 p.m.

The story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice