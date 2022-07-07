(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident with Rocky Mountaineer train happened near First Avenue and Prest Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a Rocky Mountaineer train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Prest Road sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the passenger train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the collision happened near Walden Street.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Jury begins deliberating tomorrow in Abbotsford protesters hog farm case

An interactive map from ICBC shows the volume of crashes pinned to intersections in Abbotsford in 2021. (Screenshot)
Which intersection is the worst? ICBC publishes crash data for Abbotsford

An interactive map that shows users where evacuation orders and alerts are along with other current information will now allow them to look at historical data as well. (Screenshot)
Historical flooding data added to FVRD emergency map tool