Commissioner Paul Rouleau presides over the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Commissioner Paul Rouleau presides over the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests

About 50 experts will share perspectives on use of the Emergencies Act as inquiry enters next phase

The inquiry into the Liberal government’s historic choice to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell weeks-long demonstrations against COVID-19 mandates last winter is now moving into its public policy phase.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is expected to hear this week from about 50 experts who will share their perspectives on the use of the Emergencies Act, including whether it needs updating.

A session this morning will focus on fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in public protests, as well as their limits, while an afternoon session will explore financial governance, policing and intelligence.

Other topics to be discussed this week include cryptocurrency, international supply chains and criminal law, with discussions largely driven by policy papers the inquiry commissioned earlier this year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 after thousands of protesters associated with the “Freedom Convoy” blockaded downtown Ottawa and key border crossings.

Calling a public inquiry is a requirement under the emergency legislation and Justice Paul Rouleau, the commissioner of the inquiry, must submit his report to Parliament by Feb. 20, 2023.

“I look forward to hearing the thoughts and views of the experts and the discussion and analysis of these key policy issues,” Rouleau said in a statement last Thursday.

“This will assist the commission in considering what recommendations to make on the use of and potential modernization of the Emergencies Act and on any areas where we consider further study or research should be undertaken.”

The policy phase follows six weeks of public hearings at the Library and Archives Canada building in downtown Ottawa, culminating in Trudeau’s hours-long testimony on Friday.

RELATED: Trudeau says ‘Freedom Convoy’ reminded him of anger during 2021 election campaign

RELATED: Coutts blockade top of mind for Mendicino on eve of invoking Emergencies Act

Federal PoliticsParliament Hillprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A fast track to addiction treatment is coming to Vancouver’s downtown hospital
Next story
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home

Just Posted

Mary Boonstra is the writer and director of the new production Life … It’s About Living, being staged in Abbotsford on Dec. 3.
Abbotsford stage production is about hope and resiliency

Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc won an award in 2018 for their documentary Toad People at the Wildscreen Panda Awards. University of the Fraser Valley’s Wildlife Protection Club hosts a screening of the film on Nov. 30. (Jakob Dulisse)
UFV Wildlife Protection Club hosts film screening in Abbotsford

Gord Yakimow of Abbotsford has released a children’s book titled The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights.
Abbotsford retired teacher releases kids’ Christmas book

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home

Pop-up banner image