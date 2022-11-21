B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on November 20, 2022. On Nov. 21, Eby announced his plan to tackle the province’s housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

Proposed legislation will give B.C. greater control over how communities address housing needs

B.C. Premier David Eby plans to tackle the province’s housing crisis by working with municipalities to streamline approval processes and removing restrictions from strata-run buildings.

The former housing minister announced his plan Monday (Nov. 21), just days after being sworn in as premier, with a proposed Housing Supply Act and amendments to the Strata Property Act.

If passed, the Housing Supply Act will give the province a far more hands-on role in determining what municipalities need to do to increase housing and what timeline they must accomplish it under. It builds off the Housing Needs Reports B.C. introduced in 2019, which municipalities are required to submit every five years to report on their local housing situation.

Under the new act, the province will use those reports, along with community plans and census data, to determine which municipalities have the highest projected growth and greatest housing needs. These municipalities will be required to work hand-in-hand with the province to develop housing targets. If targets aren’t met, the housing minister will have the power to issue directives and recommend compliance measures.

If passed, the Housing Supply Act will come into effect in mid-2023, at which point an initial eight to 10 municipalities will be selected to work with the province and set housing targets. The province said it will provide a more clear timeline of next steps at that point.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria adopts ‘historic’ affordable housing process

More immediately, the province is hoping to pass changes to the Strata Property Act, which it says could impact an estimated 300,000 strata units. Under the updated act, stratas will no longer be allowed to restrict residents based on their age or whether they have children. Only strata-run buildings for people aged 55-plus will be exempt from this.

Stratas will also have to end restrictions on how many units in a building can be rented at once and for how long. They will, however, still be allowed to ban short-term rentals, such as AirBnB.

If passed, these changes will come into effect immediately.

READ ALSO: Woman ordered to pay $13,000 in fines for living in age-restricted condo

More to come.

