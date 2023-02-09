The Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford’s Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19.

Earlybird RV Show and Sale returning to Abbotsford later this month

B.C.’s premier recreational vehicle show back at Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19

The Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford later this month.

The event, regarded as B.C.’s premier recreational vehicle show, runs at Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19.

The show offers a wide variety of booth exhibitors that offer RV accessories, parts, services and more. There are also a number of free educational seminars and hundreds of vehicles to browse and purchase.

The seminars include topics such as service, budget saving tips, driving tips, cooking demos, route recommendations, van life and many more.

Exhibitors include Fraser Valley-based businesses Fraserway RV, Traveland RV, Travelhome, O’Connor RV, BCRV and Get-Away RV. Dozens of other businesses from all across the province will also be on hand.

Tickets are still available online for purchase. Back again is the Family Pack discount, which grants admission to two adults and up to four youth for $33.00. Multi-day passes are also available.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 16 to 18 and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit rvshowsbc.com.

abbotsford

