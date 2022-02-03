Early-morning arson fire broke out on Main Street in Chilliwack

‘This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP’

Chilliwack fire crews knocked down a fire that broke out in a commercial building on Main Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators,” said fire chief Ian Josephson.

A total of 35 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the call at 4:35 a.m. to a structure fire in the 9100-block of Main Street, across the street from the Chilliwack Museum.

When crews arrived, they discovered flames coming from a ground-floor window that were starting to spread to the second floor of the two-storey business building.

“Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down limiting damage to the remainder of the building and businesses.”

There was significant fire, smoke and water damage to one business operation, and very minor smoke damage to the remainder of the building.

There were no firefighter injuries.

Anyone with information about this fire is are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

