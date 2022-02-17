Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal to close for maintenance one day next month

Ramp scheduled to be upgraded March 5 at major Nanaimo-area terminal

No ferries will sail to and from Duke Point terminal on one day next month.

B.C. Ferries, in a press release, advised travellers that the terminal will close completely March 5 for “upgrades to the ramp including replacement of the hydraulic valves and the control system.”

That day only, there will be sailings between Departure Bay and Tsawwassen, happening on a modified schedule. Vessels will sail from Departure Bay at 5:05 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. and from Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 1:10 p.m, 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

The last sailing of the day from Tsawwassen on March 4 is also being affected, as the 10:45 p.m. boat will go to Departure Bay instead of Duke Point.

Regular service between Duke Point and Tsawwassen will resume March 6.

“Every effort is being made to minimize the impact on travel,” noted the ferry company in the release.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.


