Duft & Co Bakehouse will be open this Sunday to sell as many doughnuts as possible to raise funds for the war in Ukraine.

Duft & Co Bakehouse will be open this Sunday to sell as many doughnuts as possible to raise funds for the war in Ukraine.

Duft and Co Bakehouse in Abbotsford raising funds for Ukraine

Rare Sunday opening will see 100% of donut sales go towards war-torn relief efforts

Duft & Co Bakehouse will have a rare Sunday opening this weekend (June 12) in order to raise money for Ukraine.

The charity event will see 100 per cent of all doughnuts sales go towards World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK was founded by celebrity chef José André in 2010.

“We will have a huge variety of donuts for sale,” said Duft & Co owner Tyler Duft.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the #103 2636 Montrose Ave. location in the historic downtown.

“I’m willing to stay open until we sell out,” Duft said.

abbotsfordUkraine

Previous story
B.C. piloting fire dashboard to help identify communities most at-risk of blazes

Just Posted

The Coquihalla River, a tributary to the Fraser River, is rising as expected as the spring freshet continues in Hope and around the province. A high streamflow advisory has just been issued for the Fraser River. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Be prepared and know your hazards, say forecast centre as Fraser River rises

Duft & Co Bakehouse will be open this Sunday to sell as many doughnuts as possible to raise funds for the war in Ukraine.
Duft and Co Bakehouse in Abbotsford raising funds for Ukraine

Samwel Uko (right) was not given the proper service from the Saskatchewan Health Authority after going to a local hospital to seek help after suffering through a mental health issue. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘If Samwel was not Black he would have been getting the help needed’: Uncle of dead Abbotsford man

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod stretches to make a save during U18 Women’s World Championship action against Finland on Monday (June 6). (Hockey Canada photo)
Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod, Team Canada now 1-1 at U18 World Championship