Duft and Co Bakehouse in Abbotsford raising funds for Ukraine

Rare Sunday opening will see 100% of donut sales go towards war-torn relief efforts

Duft & Co Bakehouse will be open this Sunday to sell as many doughnuts as possible to raise funds for the war in Ukraine.

Duft & Co Bakehouse will have a rare Sunday opening this weekend (June 12) in order to raise money for Ukraine.

The charity event will see 100 per cent of all doughnuts sales go towards World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK was founded by celebrity chef José André in 2010.

“We will have a huge variety of donuts for sale,” said Duft & Co owner Tyler Duft.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the #103 2636 Montrose Ave. location in the historic downtown.

“I’m willing to stay open until we sell out,” Duft said.

