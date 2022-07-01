Police issued 80 speeding tickets to drivers to reduce the number of collisions with bears in Yoho National Park. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

Police issued 80 speeding tickets to drivers to reduce the number of collisions with bears in Yoho National Park. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

Drivers issued 80 speeding tickets in Yoho National Park to reduce bear collisions

The B.C. Highway Patrol stepped up enforcement after several bears were struck by vehicles

B.C. Highway Patrol officers issued 80 speeding tickets to drivers and impounded four vehicles in Yoho National Park on the week of June 13.

The enforcement campaign came after Parks Canada officials at Yoho National Park requested assistance from the RCMP to reduce the number of collisions with bears on the Trans Canada Highway east of Field.

In order to reduce the number of bear collisions, Parks Canada established a no-stopping zone and a temporary speed limit reduction along a 10-kilometre portion of the highway. The highway has become popular with black bears and grizzly bears due to an abundance of high-value food sources found along the road.

READ MORE: The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends

Motorists were advised to never stop alongside the road to watch bears or get out of their vehicle and approach any bear. Under no circumstances should anyone attempt to feed bears or any wildlife, as this may habituate the animal to humans, putting the animals at risk.

Driving through any of Canada’s National Parks allows motorists to see all types of wildlife, says Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BCHP. By slowing down, drivers reduce the risk and severity of a collision with wildlife, including bears. If you are involved in a collision with wildlife in a National Park, remain in your vehicle if at all possible. In the case of a collision with a bear, where there is one, there may be more.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tŝilhqot’in voices support for AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald amid complaint probe

Just Posted

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Abbotsford council has adopted a policy that does not allow for special lighting requests for the new fountain in Mill Lake. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Lighting requests will not be accepted for fountain in Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Canada Day parade returns this year, as does the family festival at Exhibition Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Canada Day parade and family festival return to Abbotsford

Several people stranded in Hope, trying to get out through the airport in November 2021. (Shari Morrison/Special to The News)
District of Hope looks at recovery plan for ‘vulnerable’ Coquihalla River

Pop-up banner image ×