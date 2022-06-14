Driver was walking around after late-night truck rollover crash on Killarney Drive

Residents all over Fairfield Island reported hearing a very loud bang at just after 11 p.m.

Vehicle rollover incident on Killarney Drive late at night on June 13, 2022. Truck on its side in background after plowing into truck in foreground. (Krystal Dillon photo)

Residents across Fairfield Island in Chilliwack heard a loud bang as a truck crashed into a parked truck on Killarney Drive late Monday night.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck ended up flipped over on its side, and the driver was seen climbing out of a window before walking around the scene.

B.C. ambulance, RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department personnel attended at just after 11 p.m, according to witnesses.

The subject GMC truck hit a parked Dodge so hard it was shoved into a car parked in front of it, according to resident Heidi Leoppky. She and her family were among the first on scene.

Both of the parked vehicles that were damaged in the crash incident belong to Leoppky’s inlaws.

“After the driver heard the sirens coming, he hopped down and was walking around, very agitated and upset. He walked himself to the paramedics, and from there once was checked out went into custody of the police,” Leoppky said.

One resident said they were told the driver was impaired but RCMP have not yet confirmed it.

