Driver runs off after slamming stolen car into Chilliwack home

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car that slammed into a house at 9651 Gibson Road early Sunday morning (June 26).

Residents in the area were jolted awake shortly before 2 a.m. by the sound of a large bang. A black four-door car crashed into the unoccupied home, rupturing a residential gas line in the process. Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department responded, and people living within several hundred metres had to be evacuated while Fortis dealt with the gas leak.

They were able to return to their homes around 5 a.m.

The car caused damage to the foundation of the home, but there were no injuries.

“The driver did flee the scene and we had our police dog services out there,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “We are looking to speak with anyone who might have information about the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The file number is 2022-22817.

