Driver involved in Abbotsford pedestrian hit-and-run comes forward

The driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Abbotsford on Tuesday has come forward to police.
Media officer Const. Paul Walker said a 24-year-old man came to the Abbotsford Police Department on Friday (April 29) and said he was the driver of the vehicle involved.
Walker said police have also located the Toyota 4Runner that was shown in a video released Thursday (April 28) by police.
He said no further details are being released at this time. Charges have not been laid at this time.
“Investigators continue to follow the evidence. Investigations of this nature take time to complete,” Walker said.
The collision occurred just before midnight on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road. The 38-year-old man who was hit remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter