A damaged police vehicle is removed from a cul-de-sac in Surrey where it was rammed by a driver who had fled from Abbotsford on Tuesday night (May 23). (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Driver flees from Abbotsford to Surrey, rams cop cars and injures officer

Man and woman arrested after abandoning damaged pickup truck

A driver sped away from police in Abbotsford, rammed several police vehicles and injured an officer in Surrey on Tuesday night (May 23).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident began at 7:40 p.m., when a patrol officer tried to stop a Dodge Dakota pickup with unattached B.C. licence plates on Lilac Crescent in Abbotsford.

Walker said the driver rammed the officer’s vehicle and sped away. The officer was not seriously injured.

He said plainclothes officers located the vehicle entering Highway 1 westbound at the Mt. Lehman interchange, and those officers and others in unmarked vehicles followed the truck from Abbotsford to Surrey.

Walker said, at times, the suspect was driving “in a dangerous manner.”

The vehicle entered a cul-de-sac in the area of Sequoia Drive and 80th Avenue in Surrey and officers tried to box in the truck, but the driver rammed several of the police vehicles, Walker said. One officer was injured.

The driver was able to get the truck free and again fled the scene.

ALSO SEE: Charges laid in reckless drive caught by police helicopter in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

“Noting the risk to public safety given the driver’s increased risk to public safety, AbbyPD officers disengaged from continuing to follow the truck,” Walker said.

The vehicle, extensively damaged from the earlier collision with the police vehicles, was located a short time later at the dead-end portion of 80th Avenue.

Walker said the Surrey Police Service and the Surrey RCMP assisted, and officers located the driver and his female passenger. They were arrested without further incident.

Andrew Korosec, 25, of Surrey has now been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of flight from police and resisting a peace officer.

According to the provincial court database, Korosec still has charges before the courts from July 2022 in Surrey for stealing a vehicle, carrying a prohibited weapon and breaching his probation.

ALSO SEE: Surrey man sentenced for reckless drive from Abbotsford to Langley

Korosec has prior convictions for stealing a vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, theft, and breaching his conditions.

The passenger, Brooke Anthony, 36, was arrested on outstanding warrants for flight from police, obstructing a peace officer, and dangerous driving in Richmond in March 2022.

Both remain in custody.

Walker said police are asking anyone to come forward who might have captured dash-cam footage of the truck’s driving behaviour. They can contact the APD at 604-859-5225.


