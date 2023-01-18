Downtown Vancouver shooting puts 32-year-old in critical condition

Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)

A person was shot and seriously injured while standing on Vancouver’s Granville Street Tuesday night (Jan. 17).

Police say the 32-year-old was shot around 10 p.m. and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Photos from the scene show police examining the area outside a former Hostelling International site, near the corner of Granville and Nelson streets, which was sold to BC Housing during the pandemic.

The Vancouver Police Department says it hasn’t made an arrests and its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-717-2541.

