Double-murderer’s request to travel to Chilliwack on day parole denied

The man convicted in a 1990 double murder of his schoolmate’s mother and grandmother had his parole conditions continued earlier this month.

He will not, however, be allowed to travel to Chilliwack as requested.

The Parole Board of Canada granted Derik Lord, now 48, a six-month extension to his day parole on Jan. 6.

Lord was 17 when he and another high school student, David Muir, carried out a plan by a third teen, Darren Huenemann, to kill Huenemann’s mother and grandmother in October 1990.

All three teens were convicted in 1992.

Sharon Huenemann was 47 and her mother, Doris Leatherbarrow, was 69 when they were beaten and stabbed in the throat, in the kitchen of Leatherbarrow’s Tsawwassen home as they prepared to serve the two teens dinner.

Darren Huenemann attended the same Saanich high school as Lord and Muir and had promised them cars, homes and monthly salaries if they killed his relatives and cleared the way for what Huenemann believed would be a roughly $3 million inheritance.

The Jan. 6 extension continues Lord’s parole conditions that prevent him from travelling to Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland and he is not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victims’ family. He’s also not to associate with anyone known or believed to be involved in criminal activity and/or substance use.

Lord, who was previously incarcerated at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, did not have his request approved by the board to have his geographic restrictions altered to enable him to travel to Chilliwack. Recent victim impact statements expressed extreme resistance to this, the decision said, and family members used the words shock, terror, disgust and panic to describe how the request impacted them.

Lord’s case management team requested letting him spend five nights a week at home with his family and two at his halfway house – up from his previous arrangement of three nights with family and four at the halfway site. The Board opted for a more gradual reintegration, approving four nights a week at the home of his spouse and three nights a week at the halfway house.

Lord was first granted day parole in March 2020.

Derik’s father David Lord lived in Chilliwack for years and has always claimed his son is innocent. David was convicted of trespassing at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford in 2017 after he tried to visit Derik two years prior.

David Lord was involved in ongoing litigation with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) to be allowed to visit his son. When he tried to visit on June 14, 2015 he was refused, but then he refused to leave and walked along a perimeter fence in a restricted area.

– with files from Paul Henderson

chilliwackCrimedouble murderSaanich