An assessment is in progress as slippery conditions are expected throughout the morning

A vehicle incident occurred at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6), according to Drive BC. An assessment is in progress and delays can be expected in the area.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada forecasts freezing drizzle and light snow giving slippery conditions on Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, with light snow expected through Wednesday morning in other parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

Updates can be found at drivebc.ca.

