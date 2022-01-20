Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward

A protest of about 75 people gathered at Peace Arch Hospital Thursday to show the community’s frustration with a Fraser Health decision to temporarily close the maternity ward. The decision was reversed later Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The decision to temporarily close the maternity department at Peace Arch Hospital has been reversed.

The announcement from Fraser Health came during a media call on Thursday afternoon, and will “ensure that expectant individuals who have pre-existing plans to deliver their babies at the hospital will be able to see those plans though with only sporadic single-day diversions and only when necessary.”

The closure of the maternity ward – which was announced by the health authority via news release at 5:45 p.m. last Friday – was to be for a three-month period beginning Jan. 28, but in the days since the announcement, both Fraser Health and the provincial ministry of health faced significant backlash from a variety of groups.

A protest against the planned closure was held near Peace Arch Hospital earlier today.

Until Thursday’s media event, Fraser Health had declined interview requests on the matter.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Fraser Health reiterated that the plan to divert expectant mothers from Peace Arch Hospital to Langley Memorial was a result of “challenges owing to a gap in pediatric coverage” at PAH.

“All partners are committed to working towards safe maternity services at Peace Arch Hospital with no disruption while Fraser Health continues its recruitment efforts,” the release continued.

“We acknowledge all of our partners for their continued support for maternity and pediatric services at Peace Arch Hospital. The maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital is fully funded and will remain fully funded.”

Additionally, Fraser Health announced that an “alternative payment model” has been implemented in order to support pediatric recruitment.

