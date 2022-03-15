The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Debt Clock stopped in Abbotsford on Tuesday (March 15). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Debt Clock stopped in Abbotsford on Tuesday (March 15). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Debt clock stops in Abbotsford, rolling through Fraser Valley later today

Digital counter mounted on a moving van also heading to Hope and Kamloops on Tuesday

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Debt Clock made a stop in Abbotsford on Tuesday (March 15).

The clock, which is a digital counter mounted on the side of a moving truck, was parked outside of Hub Motor Service in downtown Abbotsford.

The counter displays the federal national debt increasing in real time. The CTF is taking the clock all across Canada and all the way east. Spokespeople on scene stated that the clock would also be stopping in Hope and Kamloops on Tuesday.

The CTF first launched the national debt clock tour in the 1990s to push back against large deficits and debt. The CTF built a new debt clock because the previous one did not have enough digits to display the current government’s $1,000,000,000,000-debt.

For more information, visit debtclock.ca.

