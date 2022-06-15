Deadline set to apply for funding from Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund

Thursday (June 16) at midnight is the final time to apply for grant

The deadline to apply funding from the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund has now set for Thursday (June 16) at midnight.

Funds are available to farmers and local businesses (incorporated, partnerships, sole proprietors) with a business number or are a registered business.

They are available to:

Farmers and businesses who been impacted by the Abbotsford flooding disaster.

Physical locations include for owned buildings, leased buildings, home based, ranch/farm.

Grant recipients will be required to submit proof of damages claimed for funding support. Businesses and farms will have to validate their operations via incorporation or business license documents. There is a maximum funding per application award of up to $5,000.

The ADRF was established on Nov, 15, 2021 by the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF), the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (ACOC), and the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in response to the flooding disaster in Abbotsford.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcf.org/grants/disaster.

