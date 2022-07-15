A wildfire started about two-kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C. on July 14. (Facebook BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group)

Day two: Wildfire near Lytton doubles in size to 500 ha.

An additional 40 firefighters have been sent to the Nohomin Creek area

More personnel have been sent to battle an out-of-control wildfire near Lytton that has grown to 500 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) moved an additional 40 firefighters to the Nohomin Creek area, about two-kilometres northwest of the community the morning of July 15. That is in addition to 32 personnel and two helicopters that were on the blaze after it started July 14. Ground crews remained on scene overnight, and an incident command team will be established in the next few days. RCMP is also on site.

Evacuation orders were issued by Lytton First Nation (LFN) for several reserves the evening of July 14:

  • Nohomeen IR 23
  • Papyum IRs 27, 27A
  • Lytton IR 278
  • Papyum Graveyard 27C
  • Stryen IR 9 (West of Stein River)

Residents from those areas have been told to go to a reception centre in Lillooet. The Thompson Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (TNRDEOC) has issued an evacuation order for Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country), northwest of Lytton, west of the Fraser River, north of IR 27, and south of IR 9B along Spencer Road as outlined on the attached map. Residents in those areas have also been told to make their way to Lillooet.

The TNRDEOC has issued an evacuation alert for 31-properties north of Lytton along Highway 12, the west side of the Fraser River and north of Stein River to the Squamish Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) border as outlined on the attached map.

There are reports of buildings being lost in the fire, however, that has not been confirmed by BCWS, TNRDEOC, or LFN. Wildfire crews were challenged by gusting winds and poor accessibility while on scene July 14. Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement in the Lytton area for July 15, with the forecast calling for sun and cloud, a high of 30 C, and winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

There are no impacts to Highway 1 or Highway 12 in the Lytton area, however, the Lytton Ferry is closed in both directions according to DriveBC. More information on evacuation orders, alerts and emergency services can be found on websites of the TNRDEOC, LFN, and EmergencyInfoBC.

There are currently 18 active wildfires in B.C. with most of them in the northwest part of the province.

READ MORE: Fire near Lytton day one

