David McLauren announces Abbotsford council bid

David McLauren has entered the race for Abbotsford municipal council.

He most recently participated in the 2021 council byelection and finished in fifth place with 935 votes.

He stated in a press release that he believes it’s time for a leader with fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and hands-on corporate experience to represent Abbotsford at council.

McLauren is the founder and a consultant for the Multicultural Services and has served as a professional clergy and corporate speaker/diversity trainer in the Lower Mainland and beyond.

He was previously involved with the Abbotsford Christian Leadership Network (ACLN), MCC, Power to Change and Love Abbotsford. According to his press release, he has also taught at Kwantlen University College and Columbia Bible College and was a former board member of the Canadian Conference of the Mennonite Brethren Churches. He also volunteered with the Disciple Making International (DMI), a ministry of MB missions.

McLauren facilitates intercultural education and cultural awareness training programs through Multicultural Services’ bridge building initiative, Temple Tours. The tour is an educational experience, including a visit to a Sikh Temple, Hindu Temple, Muslim Mosque, Jewish synagogue, Buddhist Temple and Christian church. McLauren has provided cross-cultural training for numerous social service agencies, school districts and various educational institutions.

He also works with numerous corporations, businesses, social service agencies, school districts, and other educational institutions to provide cross-cultural training. In addition, he is a speaker on his wife’s TV program “Mosaic Today,” which airs Tuesdays at 9:30 am on JoyTV and Saturdays at 7:30 pm on YouTube live stream.

McLauren stated that he has a BA in Public Administration, MA in Religious Studies, and MA in Intercultural Studies. He also shared that he speaks multiple languages and has travelled globally as a speaker, trainer and missions worker.

McLauren, with his wife Shirley and twin daughters Michelle and Samantha and have lived and worked in Abbotsford for over 20 years.

His social media pages include:

Facebook: facebook.com/DiversitySpeaker01

Twitter: twitter.com/DavidMcLauren

Instagram: instagram.com/multiculturalservicesltd

He can also be reached via phone at 604-897-4224 or email at dmclauren@gmail.com. His website can be found at davidmclauren.com.

