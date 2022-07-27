Dave Sidhu has announced he will be seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council. (Submitted)

Dave Sidhu seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council

Sidhu has served on council since winning the byelection in September

Dave Sidhu has announced he will be seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council.

Sidhu revealed his intention to run on his Instagram page.

“Community service has always been an integral part of my life and it’s why I joined city council: to serve all members of our community with equality, dignity, and respect,” he stated. “I’m passionate about advocating for change big and small. From crosswalks and permits to housing, the economy and flood recovery. In this election, please consider voting for me and I promise I’ll do everything I can to build a better community for us all.”

He won his council seat at last September’s byelection and beat out eight other candidates. Sidhu earned 7,829 votes and collected over 5,000 more votes than the second place competitor.

Sidhu ran under the AbbotsfordFIRST slate in the 2018 election, but finished in ninth place and did not earn a seat on council. He collected 12,187 in 2018 to narrowly miss finishing in the top eight. He was the lone member of the slate to not earn a council seat that year.

He left AbbotsfordFIRST prior to the byelection.

Sidhu joins already declared candidates Dao Tran, Tom Norton, Les Barkman and Bharathi Sandhu in the race.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022.

