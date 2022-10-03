Dave Reith named new Abbotsford International Airshow executive director

Reith has been involved with the airshow since 2017

Dave Reith has been named the new executive director of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society.

The society’s board of directors announced Reith’s appointment to the newly-created position in a press release on Monday (Oct. 3).

Reith has been a staff member of the airshow since 2017, managed the organization’s operations since 2018 and was previously a volunteer of the show.

“On behalf of the AIAS Board we welcome Dave Reith to his new role and know we will be in good hands as we continue to put on a world class event here in Abbotsford,” stated board chair Stacey Irwin. “His innovative thinking and understanding of the challenges ahead make him a very qualified person to propel us forward.”

Reith takes over from his father Jim Reith, who had been president of the society since 2013.

Although stepping down as president, Jim will continue to work with the airshow as its flight operations director.

“The AIAS Board is grateful and appreciative for Jim’s leadership, knowledge and experience these many years,” Irwin added. “We were lucky to have him in the role of president and where we are today is largely in part to his contributions and his team. Thank you Jim and we look forward to working with you in your new capacity.”

Dave Reith said he will do his best to continue the airshow’s legacy.

“The mission remains the same, but we will continue to look at new and innovative ways to achieve them and continue to serve our community – supporting local charities and service groups, attracting tourists, and helping local businesses thrive,” he said. “I am particularly excited to continue growing our STEM education initiatives and believe they will inspire more than a few future pilots, engineers and aerospace professionals.”

The 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow is scheduled to occur from Aug. 11 to 13.

