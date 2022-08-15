Dave Loewen to seek fifth term on Abbotsford council

Long-time educator was first elected to city hall in 2005

Dave Loewen has announced he will seek re-election to Abbotsford council on Oct. 15.

Loewen will vie for his fifth term, having first been elected in 2005.

A long-time teacher, Loewen taught for 32 years at Mennonite Education Institute before retiring in 2013.

He garnered the fourth-most votes in the 2018 election, behind Patrica Ross, Bruce Banman and Les Barkman.

Loewen has served on numerous boards and committees over the years, including MCC BC, national and local church boards, the Canadian Mennonite University Council, the B.C. Federation of Independent Schools Associations, Heart2Heart (Haiti) and the Mennonite Historical Society of B.C.

He has also served on most of the Abbotsford council committees, including those related to transit, social development, homelessness, economic development, the environment and more.

Loewen is also a past recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Club of Abbotsford and was named as Abbotsford’s Canada 150 community leader.

Loewen is married to Grace, a registered nurse, and they have two married sons and seven grandchildren.

They enjoy travelling, which has taken them to five continents and to many parts of North America.

Loewen is the 10th person to announce that he is running in the civic election on Oct. 15.

Also running for the eight councillor spots so far are: incumbents Dave Sidhu and Les Barkman, as well as Dao Tran, Tom Norton, Bharathi Sandhu, Steve Pimm, Alex Mitchell, Simon Gibson and Patricia Driessen.

Current councillor Ross Siemens is so far the only one to announce he is running for the mayor’s seat, which is being vacated by Henry Braun, who is not seeking re-election.

