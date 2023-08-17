A hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway between Grand Street and Park Street in Mission on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) closed westbound traffic into Thursday morning (Aug. 17). /Mission Record Photo

A hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway between Grand Street and Park Street in Mission on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) closed westbound traffic into Thursday morning (Aug. 17). /Mission Record Photo

Cyclist struck in Mission hit-and-run

Crash on Lougheed Highway left cyclist with non-life-threatening injuries

A hit-and-run in Mission on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) left a cyclist injured.

According to a news release from Mission RCMP, a cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at approximately 10 p.m. and the vehicle left the scene.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a dark-coloured Ford Crown Victoria. It was later recovered by police and the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle incident blocked all westbound lanes between Grand Street and Park Street on Lougheed Highway for several hours overnight while the RCMP Collision and Reconstruction Service attended to examine the scene.

The incident was cleared as of Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage or video surveillance is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

READ MORE: Man charged in death of Kwikwetlem councillor found dead in Mission

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Sign up for the Mission Record’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

MissionTraffic

No One Else Covers Abbotsford Like The Abbotsford News

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news. Join our community and receive daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 4,800 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank and area on evacuation alert
Next story
BC Wildfire warns of ‘extreme’ fire behaviour due to heat wave, dry winds

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Chilliwack RCMP were at a home on Watson Road in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 for a search warrant. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero