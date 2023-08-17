Cyclist struck in Mission hit-and-run

A hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway between Grand Street and Park Street in Mission on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) closed westbound traffic into Thursday morning (Aug. 17). /Mission Record Photo

A hit-and-run in Mission on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) left a cyclist injured.

According to a news release from Mission RCMP, a cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at approximately 10 p.m. and the vehicle left the scene.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a dark-coloured Ford Crown Victoria. It was later recovered by police and the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle incident blocked all westbound lanes between Grand Street and Park Street on Lougheed Highway for several hours overnight while the RCMP Collision and Reconstruction Service attended to examine the scene.

The incident was cleared as of Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage or video surveillance is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

