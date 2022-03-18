Investigators were on scene Friday afternoon (March 18) after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle in the 2500 block of McCallum Road. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

Crash took place Friday afternoon on McCallum Road and Switzer Avenue

A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Friday afternoon (March 18) in Abbotsford.

The crash took place just after 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of McCallum Road near Switzer Avenue.

Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said, when emergency crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the cyclist had sustained critical injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas said the driver remained on scene and is fully cooperating with investigators. She said the driver was not injured but was “very shaken.”

She said officers are confirming the identity of the cyclist, and no further details are being released at this time.

Both directions of McCallum Road are closed between Braun Avenue and South Fraser Way until further notice. Thomas said the Abbotsford Police Department will post an update on social media when the road reopens.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area before the collision are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.


