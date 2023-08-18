A cyclist was hit by an SUV while crossing the road on Grand Street in Mission on Thursday night (Aug. 17). /Diana Cruz Photo

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Mission while crossing street with dog

Woman injured in second consecutive day with cyclist struck in Mission

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Mission for the second time in as many days.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 17), a 39-year-old woman was injured after being hit by an SUV while riding a bike and crossing the street with her dog.

The incident occurred on Grand Street near 12th Avenue and witnesses told Mission RCMP that southbound vehicles had stopped to allow the cyclist and her dog to cross the street but a northbound vehicle did not stop and struck the cyclist.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the dog was not injured.

Mission RCMP says the driver was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

A cyclist was also struck on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) in a hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck in Mission hit-and-run

Mission

