Cultus Lake Day returns with parade, vendors’ market and local breweries

Get ready for pancakes, pints and a parade – Cultus Lake Day is back on June 25.

After two years of cancellations, the annual community event returns to Main Beach, starting with a by-donation pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Cultus Lake Fire Hall.

The parade begins at the plaza’s Lakeside Beach Club at 11 a.m. and heads down Sunnyside Boulevard, ending at Main Beach.

Following the parade, people can check out the vendors’ market at Main Beach. There will also be an obstacle course and inflatables bouncy houses for children.

Live music and local brews and wine will be on hand throughout the day and to top off the evening, there will be fireworks over Cultus Lake.

Members of the Harrison Highlanders perform as they march down First Avenue near Main Beach during the third annual Cultus Lake Day Parade on June 13, 2015. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Full schedule for Cultus Lake Day on Saturday, June 25:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. • Pancake breakfast by donation at Cultus Lake Fire Hall

9:45 a.m. • Parade check-in and line up at the plaza

11 a.m. • Parade begins at the plaza’s Lakeside Beach Club (goes down Sunnyside, ends at Main Beach)

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. • Children’s fun area at Main Beach

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Farmers’ and artisan market at Main Beach

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. • Food vendors at Main Beach

11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. • Beverage and entertainment garden at Main Beach

12 p.m. (approximately) • Parade judging for bikes and dogs at the children’s fun area (all other prizes will be presented on the parade route)

10 p.m. • Fireworks at Main Beach

For more information or those wanting to participate, contact the community events and engagement committee at cultuslakedays@cultuslake.bc.ca.

