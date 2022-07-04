Crown seeking prison time for former B.C. legislature clerk

Craig James was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in May

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crown counsel kicked off Monday’s (July 4) sentencing hearing for former legislature clerk Craig James by arguing he should serve prison time.

James was found guilty of one count of fraud and one count of breach of trust in the B.C. Supreme Court in May, relating to a nearly $1,900-shopping trip expense claim he made while legislature clerk. He claimed the pricey clothing he bought was for “chamber attire,” but Crown lawyers proved otherwise.

“While it’s fair to say there isn’t a massive dollar figure… we say the sentencing requires a clear and unequivocal denunciation,” Crown lawyer Brock Martland argued Monday.

He suggested around a year of prison time and a restitution order of $1,186.72, acknowledging that at 71 years of age and with no criminal history James poses little further risk to the public. Still, Martland said, as far as he is aware James has not expressed remorse for his actions as of yet.

Crown will be spending the morning presenting similar case law to back its case. Defence counsel won’t argue its position until later in the day, but revealed from the get-go it will be pushing for a conditional discharge instead. This would place James under probation with certain conditions for a set period of time.

Martland said if the court were to rule that way, Crown would argue for two-thirds of James’ time to be spent under house arrest and the last third to be under curfew. Martland said they would also suggest 100 hours of community work.

James is not facing sentencing for the actions he initially became infamous for, including expensing a wood splitter he claimed was for “emergencies” at the B.C. legislature but kept at his home, and collecting a $258,000 long-time service benefit. In her decision in May, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said Crown lawyers failed to build a strong enough case around the two incidents, as well as a myriad of overseas gift shop purchases he made.

James was put on paid administrative leave in 2018 after RCMP officers escorted him off the grounds of the legislature. In 2019, he resigned after eight years on the job.

Since James’ departure, guidelines for expenses have been implemented for the legislative assembly.

More to come.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Cole Schisler

