Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 18, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KILLORAN ROY, Kayla Age: 24 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 117lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: KILLORAN ROY, Kayla Age: 24 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 117lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of September 11

crimestoppers logo

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, US library association says

Just Posted

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)
Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada

Freddy Latham is hoping to get a third term on the Abbotsford board of education. (Abbotsford News file)
Freddy Latham seeking third term on Abbotsford board of education

There are 40 pieces of art that have been created and donated by Fraser Valley artists, including this piece by Marie Bellanger, that will be auctioned through the UFV Wildlife Protection Club. Proceeds go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. (Marie Bellanger art)
UFV art auction to support local wildlife going live

According to Chawathil councillors Deanna John and Audrey George, Chawathil was once again forgotten about by the District of Hope during this emergency despite being only a kilometre away from the fire. (Deanna John)
Chawathil First Nation says no support from Hope during Flood Falls Trail wildfire